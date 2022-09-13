PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of PCG opened at $13.18 on Thursday. PG&E has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 118.1% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

