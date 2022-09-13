Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.26

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $27.20 million and $208,381.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00093976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00069315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

