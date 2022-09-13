PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Sold by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,283 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

