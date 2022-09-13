PhoenixDAO Trading 37% Higher This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $519,863.40 and approximately $259,579.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

