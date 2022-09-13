Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million.

Photronics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Photronics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.