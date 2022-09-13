Phuture (PHTR) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Phuture (PHTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Phuture has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Phuture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phuture has a total market capitalization of $600,192.05 and $16,634.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.
About Phuture
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.
Buying and Selling Phuture
Receive News & Updates for Phuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.