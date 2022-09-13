Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00006851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $534,686.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

