PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Tops $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $706,852.74 and approximately $9,635.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

