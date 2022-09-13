Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0000 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $166,639.45 and approximately $4,224.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

