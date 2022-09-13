Pika Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Pika coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pika has a total market capitalization of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pika has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Pika Profile

Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.

Buying and Selling Pika

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

