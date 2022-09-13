Pika Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Pika coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pika has a total market capitalization of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pika has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.
Pika Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.
Buying and Selling Pika
Receive News & Updates for Pika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.