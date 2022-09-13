Pillar Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $532.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014669 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

