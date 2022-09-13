Pirate Chain Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $84.16 million and $134,907.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00292871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00118490 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00073524 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,902,501 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

