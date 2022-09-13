PirateCash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $184,134.89 and $69.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00285683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00114021 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00072565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

