PIXEL Market Cap Achieves $524,055.81 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $524,055.81 and $453.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

