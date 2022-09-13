Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. City State Bank bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.