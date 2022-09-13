Playcent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,588.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $395,892.94 and approximately $30,588.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playcent Profile

Playcent was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. The official website for Playcent is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

