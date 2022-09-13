PlayDapp Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $169.46 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001703 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,229,678 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is www.playchip.global. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

