Plian (PI) Price Tops $0.0043

Plian (PI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $3.96 million and $46,383.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 914,031,047 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

