PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 607.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 45.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

