PointPay Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.96 Million (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One PointPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. PointPay has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $3.13 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PointPay has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.
About PointPay
PointPay was first traded on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.
PointPay Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.
