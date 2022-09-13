Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.