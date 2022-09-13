Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
NASDAQ PSNY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $16.41.
Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.