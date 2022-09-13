Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $329,192.97 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Polis has a total market cap of $329,192.97 and approximately $464.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.