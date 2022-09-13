Polkadex 1-Day Volume Tops $212,324.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Polkadex has a market cap of $10.78 million and $212,324.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00006943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade.

Polkadex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.