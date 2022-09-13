PolkaDomain (NAME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.00

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $143,208.93 and $45.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain was first traded on March 28th, 2021. PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain. The official website for PolkaDomain is polkadomain.org.

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka.Domain is en route to creating an accessible and user-friendly platform for all crypto holders, enabling users to move assets flawlessly across various networks, driving mainstream adoption while upholding the blockchain security standards.”

