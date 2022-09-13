Polkaswap (PSWAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,241.00

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Polkaswap has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Polkaswap launched on May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 229,256,041 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official website is polkaswap.io/#/swap. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

