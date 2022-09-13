Polker (PKR) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Polker (PKR) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Polker has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $265,056.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. The official website for Polker is pkr.io. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Polker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.