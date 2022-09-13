Polychain Monsters Price Reaches $1.32 on Top Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $397,561.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00006037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,785.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00073552 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.