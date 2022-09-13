Poodl Token (POODL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poodl Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.
About Poodl Token
Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.
Poodl Token Coin Trading
