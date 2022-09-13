Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.55 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $472,957.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00815443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,712,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official website is www.poolz.finance. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

