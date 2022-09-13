Popsicle Finance (ICE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.92 Million

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $122,358.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popsicle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

