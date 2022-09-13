PornRocket Trading Up 1.1% This Week (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One PornRocket coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PornRocket has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. PornRocket has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $23,038.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00817923 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020765 BTC.
PornRocket Coin Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 388,446,411,788,730 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
PornRocket Coin Trading
