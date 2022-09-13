Port Finance (PORT) Price Reaches $0.0383 on Exchanges

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Port Finance has a market capitalization of $82,936.03 and $173,554.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Port Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Port Finance has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Port Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Port Finance Coin Profile

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Port Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Port Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Port Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.