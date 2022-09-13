PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,809.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $742,762.05 and approximately $3,809.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

