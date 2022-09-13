PotCoin Trading Up 30.6% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $771,234.83 and $3,993.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

