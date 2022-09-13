Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $168,543.14 and $16,278.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065081 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00076045 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

PIPT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is powerindex.io/#/mainnet.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

