PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

PPL Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.16 on Thursday. PPL has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

