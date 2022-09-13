Primecoin Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $821.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

