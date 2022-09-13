Privapp Network (bPRIVA) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Privapp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000990 BTC on major exchanges. Privapp Network has a total market cap of $312,243.12 and $40,328.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privapp Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Privapp Network Coin Profile

Privapp Network’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork. Privapp Network’s official website is privapp.network.

Buying and Selling Privapp Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Privapp Network provides a service where chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.Telegram”

