Privatix 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,161.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $37,305.95 and approximately $15,161.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Privatix

Privatix’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io.

Privatix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

