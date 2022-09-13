Project Inverse Hits 24-Hour Volume of $159,162.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00822937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014808 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,928 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.