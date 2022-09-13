Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $387.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $387.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00580933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00252651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00048138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004983 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,633,469 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,542,668 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

