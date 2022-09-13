Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Boosted by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

