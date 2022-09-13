Prosper Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.85 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002012 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00035470 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

