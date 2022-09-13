Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PLX opened at $1.06 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

