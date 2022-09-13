Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
NYSE PLX opened at $1.06 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.78.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.