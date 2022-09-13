Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $106.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of PRU opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.