Pub Finance (PINT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pub Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Pub Finance Coin Profile

Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.

Buying and Selling Pub Finance

