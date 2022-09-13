Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 51.1% Higher Over Last Week

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $275,133.45 and $57.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.
Public Index Network Coin Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
