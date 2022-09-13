Public Mint Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $2,571.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002478 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

