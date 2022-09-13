PUTinCoin (PUT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $140.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 20% against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $140.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

