PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 1.2 %

PVH opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

